Macron, Le Pen battle in final days of tight presidential race
02:26
World
French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen have clashed in a TV debate, over her relations with Russia and his economic policies. It's the only debate between the two, as they seek to sway undecided voters ahead of Sunday's presidential run-off. Opinion polls show Macron is favoured to win, but Le Pen is pushing him hard, in her third attempt to become president. Francis Collings was watching in Paris.
April 21, 2022
