POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Talks in Vienna Salvage the Iran Nuclear Deal?
25:55
World
Can Talks in Vienna Salvage the Iran Nuclear Deal?
Diplomats from Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany are talking with Iran in the Austrian capital of Vienna, trying to find a way to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal. But a hardline approach from Iran and its demand to lift all sanctions is making many sceptical if the United States would agree to that. So, is the Iran nuclear deal on the verge of collapse? Guests: Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst and Professor at Tehran University Paul Ingram Leading Nuclear Disarmament Consultant Dave Jonas Adjunct Law Professor at George Washington University
November 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?