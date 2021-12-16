World Share

Boris Johnson, Christmas Party Scandal explained

Is the party over for Boris Johnson? It turns out that last year when he and his government were asking the nation not to get together, that some of his aides and officials were having a party at number 10 Downing Street. So now that this scandal is out there should the prime minister resign or is he still the best man for the job? We speak to Britain’s longest serving political editor Nigel Nelson and also a former member of Parliament Lembit Opik. We also get a view from Paris and it is very scathing…