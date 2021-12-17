POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France imposes restrictions on UK arrivals starting on Saturday
France is placing more restrictions on British arrivals as Omicron rapidly spreads throughout the UK. From Saturday, those arriving from the UK will have to quarantine for two days. The measures apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia weighs in on whether travel restrictions can slow the spread of the Omicron variant. #France #Omicron #UK
December 17, 2021
