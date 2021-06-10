World Share

EU v Tech Giants: Battle over disinformation

If someone is a liar and someone else gives them a stage, how can you believe those providing the stage if they say they’re going to stop the lies from being heard? Which goes to the heart of European Union plans to prevent companies such as Facebook etc from spreading disinformation. Is it at all possible? Ardi Kolah Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Data Protection GUESTS: Maria Farrell Internet Policy Analyst Julien Hoez European Affairs Analyst Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.