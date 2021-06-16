POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:00
Across The Balkans: Ratko Mladic Genocide Conviction Upheld
The former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic lost his final appeal against his conviction for genocide and war crimes during the Bosnian war in the 1990s. He became known as the Butcher of Bosnia for committing some the worst atrocities in Europe since World War II. Mladic will now spend the rest of his life behind bars. Semir Sejfovic went to Srebrenica to ask survivors if it really feels like justice. Plus, Aksel Zaimovic takes a look back at a once promising soldier's path to becoming a convicted war criminal... and how Mladic managed to escape justice for so long. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ : http://trt.world/fvfp
June 16, 2021
