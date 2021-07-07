July 7, 2021
02:50
02:50
Scientists in UK tune into misophonia
Psychologists from the University of Sussex in the UK are investigating the phenomenon of #misophonia where sounds like chewing and tapping can trigger intense irritation, anger or distress in some people. Scientists believe that one in five people suffer from the condition in varying degrees, with about one percent of people experiencing the most extreme symptoms. TRT World's Nicola Hill has been finding out more.
