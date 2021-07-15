World Share

Murdered. Dutch Journalist Peter R. De Vries Dies After Being Shot

Celebrated crime reporter Peter R de Vries has died after being shot in a crowded Amsterdam street earlier this month. The fearless journalist has been described as a national hero for his tireless campaign to bring criminals to account. Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Earlier we spoke to Peter's friend, Peter Schouten, about the work he was doing and why someone might want him killed. (Please note, this episode was recorded before the death of Peter R de Vries) Guests: Peter Schouten Friend and Colleague of Peter R de Vries Michel Valentijn Investigative journalist Anna Sergi Organised Crime Expert