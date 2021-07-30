POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will France’s Anti-Separatism Law Institutionalise Islamophobia?
11:15
World
France’s parliament has approved the controversial anti-separatism bill which it says is aimed at battling extremism. But many say the bill breaches religious freedom and far-left French politician Jean-Luc Melenchon called it an ‘anti-Republican’ and ‘anti-Muslim’ law. So what will the bill mean for Muslims living in France? Guest: Yasser Louati President of the Committee for Justice and Liberties
July 30, 2021
