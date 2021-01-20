POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump’s Foreign Policy Farewell
Trump’s Foreign Policy Farewell
President Donald Trump’s time in office is coming to an end, and he’s leaving behind a litany of changes to foreign policy. In Yemen, his administration has decided to designate the Houthis a foreign terror group. Now aid agencies and the UN fear the country’s already devastating humanitarian crisis is about to get much worse and any chance of peace has been dealt a heavy blow. And Cuba’s back on the US’ state sponsor of terrorism list. We’ll look at Trump’s motives and examine how his changes to foreign policy will affect the incoming president Joe Biden. Guests: Dave Harden Former USAID Assistant Administrator for Yemen Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Journalist Baraa Shiban Yemeni Political Analyst Everett Ellis Briggs Former US Ambassador
January 20, 2021
