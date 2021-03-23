BizTech Share

New York holds storefront performances to revive arts scene | Money Talks

While streaming has been a good source of revenue for some artists during the pandemic, others who rely solely on live performances for a living have been struggling. New York City's arts and entertainment industry has been at a standstill for a year now, with many workers having lost their jobs. To give a boost to the art scene, local and state groups are organising innovative performances, a first step in bringing back live stages. Fred Katayama went to visit one of these programmes. #NewYork #ArtsScene #StoreFrontPerformances