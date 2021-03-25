POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Banksy artwork rakes in record $20M for UK health service | Money Talks
02:20
BizTech
Banksy artwork rakes in record $20M for UK health service | Money Talks
A Banksy painting depicting nurses as superheroes has raised close to 20 million dollars for British health charities. The artwork, called 'Game Changer' sold at a Christie's auction on Tuesday for 19.85 million dollars the highest ever price for a Banksy painting. It happened on the same day the UK was marking its one year anniversary since the first coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Sarah Morice reports. #Banksy #GameChanger #NHS
March 25, 2021
