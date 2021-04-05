World Share

What can EU do to support Libya?

In his first visit to Libya, European Council President Charles Michel praised the interim government of National Unity. Michel met with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and assured him of support to bring stability to Libya. But he stressed that foreign fighters must abide by the ceasefire or leave the country, as a precondition for international support to rebuild the war-ravaged economy. Associate Fellow, International Institute for Strategic Studies Umberto Profazio explains the significance of this visit and what the EU can do to support Libya. #Libya