POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU expresses 'unwavering' support for Ukraine
03:26
World
EU expresses 'unwavering' support for Ukraine
The European Union has expressed its concerns over the movement of Russian troops around Ukraine, and has pledged 'unwavering' support for Kiev. The EU's foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell spoke to Ukraine's foreign minister over the phone on Sunday. Later, Borell tweeted he would hold further talks on the issue in a meeting with Ukraine and top EU diplomats later this month. Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Peter Zalmayev explains. #Ukraine
April 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?