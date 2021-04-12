POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
German Muslim designs unique decorations for holy month | Money Talks
03:09
BizTech
German Muslim designs unique decorations for holy month | Money Talks
Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims around the world. Apart from fasting and prayer, many decorate their houses to create a festive atmosphere and make it special for their children. But finding Ramadan and Eid decorations in non-Islamic countries can be a bit of a challenge. That's why one German Muslim has launched her own line. Sibel Karkus brings us her story, from Essen. #Germany #Ramadan #HolyMonth
April 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?