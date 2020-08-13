World Share

Modern Slavery: Why are most slaves women?

Nearly three quarters of all slaves in the world today are women and girls. From prostitution to domestic servitude to manual labour. As we continue our look at slavery in the modern age, we’ll meet a survivor who says it is possible to go from “Trafficked to Triumphant.” Guests: Rebecca Bender Human Trafficking Survivor Alethia Jimenez Policy Specialist at UN Women Jasmine O’Connor Chief Executive of Anti-Slavery International Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.