26:04
World
Blowing the Whistle | Bigger Than Five
An anonymous whistleblower has triggered the third ever impeachment inquiry into a sitting president in the United States. The vitriol from one end of the political spectrum and praise from the other has renewed a global conversation about the role of the whistleblower. They expose wrongdoing, fraud and abuse. But around the world, whistleblowers face government retaliation. Are whistleblowers criminals who leak sensitive state secrets and deserve to face persecution? Or are they heros of transparency, who deserve protection? Bigger Than Five host Ghida Fakhry speaks with Kristinn Hrafnsson, who replaced Julian Assange as editor-in-chief of Wikileaks. Stephen Kohn, whistleblower attorney and author of “The Whistleblower’s Handbook”, and Charles Stimson, Senior Legal Fellow and Manager of the National Security Law Program at the Heritage Foundation, also join the show. #BiggerThanFive #Whistleblower #Wikileaks
December 18, 2019
