Trump announces gradual US reopening against economic drop
02:10
World
Trump announces gradual US reopening against economic drop
US President Donald Trump has announced new guidelines to lift restrictions brought in to combat the coronavirus and re-start the economy. Trump said this would be done in phases and individual states would decide when they were ready. But he insisted that some parts of the country could start getting back to normal immediately. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has our top story. #usreopenineconomy #useconomy #trumpeconomy Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 17, 2020
