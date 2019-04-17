World Share

Julian Assange: Victim or Villain?

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is in British police custody, after avoiding arrest for almost seven years in Ecuador’s embassy in London. President Lenin Moreno revoked Assange’s right to an asylum after claiming he was a spy. We ask our panel if Assange is a criminal who should be extradited to the US to face hacking charges or a victim who only ever tried to uncover the wrongdoings of the world’s most powerful. Guests: Greg Barns Legal adviser to Julian Assange Andrew Fowler Investigative journalist and author of 'Shooting the Messenger: Criminalising Journalism' Nate Snyder Former US Homeland Security counter-terrorism official under Obama administration Mark Zaid National security attorney who’s represented whistleblowers #Assange #espionage #Ecuador #Wikileaks