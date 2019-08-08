World Share

WOODEN SKYSCRAPERS: Wooden Skyscrapers: Goodbye to glass and steel?

Houses made of sticks? The rise of the wooden skyscraper?Why more developers are leaning towards timber. This is Roundtable. On the line from Helsinki is Lauri Hetemaki - Assistant Director of the European Forestry Institute. Also - John Innes from Vancouver - Dean of Forestry at the University of British Columbia. At the roundtable here: Anthony Thistleton - Co-founder of Waugh Thistleton Architects and Kevin Flanagan - Partner at PLP Architecture - who are proposing London's new wooden skyscraper - you can see the model here.