Ethiopia's new hope

We went to Ethiopia to talk to people about their new rockstar prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, and why he's reignited their hope in the future of their country and the Horn of Africa. The former soldier and academic rose to power off the back of anti-government protests and has transformed the country's political landscape in just six months, giving a voice to women and many of the country's diverse ethnic groups who've felt shut out and unheard for decades. He brokered a peace treaty with neighbouring Eritrea after a bitter war that divided the region and opened the country's once insular economy to foreign investment and trade. #Ethiopia #AbiyAhmed #HornOfAfrica