Will Yemen’s latest negotiations help end the war?

Yemen has been at war for almost four years. It's created what's been called the world's worst humanitarian crisis, killing tens of thousands and leaving millions more homeless. So there's a lot riding on the latest peace talks. Especially since previous ones have all failed. Earlier this year, talks in Geneva collapsed after one side didn't even show up. But this time both Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Hadi government entered direct negotiations for the first time in years. They agreed to finalise a prisoner swap deal, but several hurdles still lay ahead. So will these latest talks help to end the brutal war? Or will they fail like every attempt before? Randolph Nogel reports. #Yemen #YemenWar #war