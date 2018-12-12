World Share

South Africa's Bo-Kaap: Residents protect town against gentrification

In Cape Town, a battle is being fought over the future of one of South Africa's oldest Muslim communities. The Bo-Kaap is a major tourist attraction, but it's also in a prime location, and developers have been moving in. That's led to violence between police and residents who say they're fighting to protect their heritage against gentrification. Melanie Rice reports. As Melanie Rice reports, it's all led to a court case. #SouthAfrica #BoKaap