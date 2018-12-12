POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Africa's Bo-Kaap: Residents protect town against gentrification
02:43
World
In Cape Town, a battle is being fought over the future of one of South Africa's oldest Muslim communities. The Bo-Kaap is a major tourist attraction, but it's also in a prime location, and developers have been moving in. That's led to violence between police and residents who say they're fighting to protect their heritage against gentrification. Melanie Rice reports. As Melanie Rice reports, it's all led to a court case. #SouthAfrica #BoKaap
December 12, 2018
