Brexit Leadership: May Be Not?

It was supposed to be the morning after a Parliamentary vote on Brexit; instead, it is the morning before a vote that will decide Theresa May’s future. Will she still be Prime Minister, or former conservative leader? They say a week is a long time in politics but for May it must feel like a lifetime. Joining us at the Roundtable was Robert Oulds, Director of the Bruges Group, a Eurosceptic think tank which campaigned to leave the EU; Oliver Patel, Manager of University College London's European Institute; Tanya Hussain, a History Student at University College London; and Amy Longland, Chief Operating Officer at My Life, My Say which encourages political engagement by young people. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #brexit #leadershipchallenge #dealornodeal