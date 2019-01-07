BizTech Share

Start-Up Revolution: Get Rich Quick?

Did you always want to start your business? Well, now is better time than ever. With three businesses launched every second, that is 11,000 per hour globally. Are start-ups the new economy? Joining us at the Roundtable was Thomas Hellmann, Saïd Business School; Elisabeth Bolshaw Global lead Analyst, Ernst and Young; Ian Wallis, Editorial Director Startups website and Norval Scott Head of communications, Streetbees. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #startups #technology #funding #innovation #business