World Share

Leader of Chagos Refugee Group demands UK return his islands

The International Court of Justice has ruled that Britain must give up control of the Chagos Islands. But will the UK listen to the court? The leader of the Chagos Refugee Group comes on the programme to demand the justices’ decision be respected. Guests: Olivier Bancoult Leader of the Chagos Refugee Group Constantinos Yiallourides Expert in international law and territorial disputes #ChagosIslands #UK #RefugeeGroup