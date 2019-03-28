Sorolla: Master of Light at London's National Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Joaquin Sorolla y Bastida is quite possibly one of the most famous artists… you've never heard of. A Spanish master lauded for his incredible skill at portraying light and colour, he even has a museum named after him. And yet, outside his native Spain, his name is not often heard. That's all about to change, as London's prestigious National Gallery stages the first 'major retrospective' of his work in more than 100 years. And Miranda Atty was at the opening. #Sorolla #Exhibition #Showcase
March 28, 2019
