POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Here’s why Poland takes in millions of migrants... just not Muslim ones
10:14
World
Here’s why Poland takes in millions of migrants... just not Muslim ones
Poland's government has long been proud of its strong stance against migration. While other European nations took in hundreds of thousands of people who'd fled war, Poland stood firm with its borders firmly closed. But the country had a problem: a massive labour shortage. So the solution was to oversee the largest influx of migrant workers in the country’s recent history. Over the last few years, more than two million foreigners have arrived in Poland. They're mostly Christian from neighbouring Ukraine. So, is the government okay with migrants so long as they're not Muslims from Syria or Aghanistan?​ Guest: Dominik Tarczynski Member of Poland’s parliament with ruling Law and Justice party #PolandImmigration #MuslimMigrants #EuropeRefugees
April 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?