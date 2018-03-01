POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Florida School Shooting: Interview with Terron Sims
04:12
World
Florida School Shooting: Interview with Terron Sims
Arm teachers. That's the solution to America's school shooting problem. It's one of the ideas US president Donald Trump is considering to reduce on gun violence. His comments came during a White House meeting with students and victim's families - who spoke of their experiences of gun crime - and their suggestions on how to combat it. Terron Sims from Truman National Security Project discusses Trump's opinions on Florida school shooting.
March 1, 2018
