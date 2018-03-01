World Share

Florida School Shooting: Interview with Terron Sims

Arm teachers. That's the solution to America's school shooting problem. It's one of the ideas US president Donald Trump is considering to reduce on gun violence. His comments came during a White House meeting with students and victim's families - who spoke of their experiences of gun crime - and their suggestions on how to combat it. Terron Sims from Truman National Security Project discusses Trump's opinions on Florida school shooting.