Culture Share

Abstract Expressionism in London | Contemporary Art | Showcase

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal ignited a global debate about the role of women in the arts, creative industries across the board have been changing their approach and reframing debates where women's issues play a central role. One contemporary gallery in London is embracing this idea by simultaneously showing the world of two female artists. They're separated by a generation and by a different heritage but, they're united in both their practice and friendship. Showcase's Belle Donati went to meet them.