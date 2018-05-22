How far will Italy’s populism spread?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
: The March elections left Italians with a hung parliament. Now the country's two populist parties are forming a coalition and lead the country in an entirely new direction. They both reject austerity and want to renegotiate Italy's massive debt - which puts them on a collision course with the EU. Joining us at the Roundtable is Manlio Di Stefano, an MP for Italy's Five Star Movement; Franco Pavoncello, a Professor of Political Science at John Cabot University; Luigi Scazzieri, from the Centre for European Reform, an EU think tank; and Nicola Chelotti, EU foreign policy specialist at Loughborough University London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
May 22, 2018
