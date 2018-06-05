RAW Academie | Artist Residencies | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
03:19
Culture
Senegal is fast cementing its status as a hub for artistic development. Alongside the African continent's biggest art biennale, a number of innovative art programmes are run throughout the country. Showcase's Miranda Atty visited RAW Academie, one such programme, in Dakar. The academy has a residency programme led by different lead faculties for every session. This year South African artist Tracey Rose is leading the programme. Best known for her photography, installations and performance art, she's working with the fellows to create a series of different performances.
June 5, 2018
