What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Is the US bullying Iran with sanctions?

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in May, threatening tougher sanctions. But doing so has landed his government in front of the International Court of Justice. Will the UN court rule in favour of the United State or Iran? Guests Holly Dagres – Nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council James Phillips – Senior research fellow for Middle Eastern affairs at The Heritage Foundation