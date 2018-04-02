POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: First branch of French Sushi Shop opens in Iran
02:14
BizTech
Money Talks: First branch of French Sushi Shop opens in Iran
Pizza Hat... Mash donald... Iranians have become used to knock off versions of western chain restaurants. Now, the real franchises are starting to arrive. But, as Arabella Munro reports, it's still not that easy to do business in the country. Especially with a new set of sanctions being imposed by the US over Iran's ballistic missile programme. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?