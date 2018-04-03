BizTech Share

Money Talks: Saudi Arabia plans to boost Red Sea tourism

A beach resort bigger than Belgium and dozens of man-made islands. That is Saudi Arabia's latest plan to diversify its economy and attract more tourists. The Kingdom says it will spend billions of dollars to turn the Red Sea into a world class tourist destination. But as Mobin Nasir reports, there could be choppy waters ahead for the mega resort.