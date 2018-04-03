POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Kuwait looks to solve its chronic housing problem
Money Talks: Kuwait looks to solve its chronic housing problem
The population of Kuwait is just a little more than a million people. But even though it is rich in oil, the country struggles to house its people. Sally Ayhan reports on how the government plans to solve the chronic housing shortage. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
