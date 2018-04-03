POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: CAR Civil War
02:58
World
Roundtable: CAR Civil War
A nation ruptured by religious differences. Muslim versus Christian. Is the Central African Republic on the brink of genocide? Two militias intent on overpowering each other. The civilians they claim to represent, caught in a violent war. The four year conflict in the Central African Republic has seen thousands of people killed and hundreds of thousands displaced… And the fighting appears to be escalating. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
