Roundtable: Multiculturalism

Immigration brings different cultures together - but how integrated are our communities? Has multiculturalism in the UK and Europe failed? London, like many places in the EU is an ethnically diverse city. An example you might say, of cultures living side by side in relative peace. But that doesn't necessarily translate to togetherness and some take the view that segregated ethnic groups are a problem. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.