BizTech Share

Roundtable: Uber Dispute

A love hate relationship - loved by those who want chap taxi rides, loathed by those who say it’s 'not fit and proper'. Could Uber be about to make its last journey in London? Uber may have hit a red light in London - but as the ride hailing app readies itself for a fight to hold on to its license in the British capital, will the technology always win or can it be stopped in its tracks? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world