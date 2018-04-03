World Share

Roundtable: Secession Politics

Catalonia's struggles for complete independence from Spain are being well-documented. It's turned nasty. But what of others who want their own independence elsewhere? A democratic right, or opportunists stirring up trouble. Secession in the 21st Century.