Money Talks: Ugandan inventor builds home-made helicopter
02:31
World
Money Talks: Ugandan inventor builds home-made helicopter
In Uganda, one man's dream to fly a homemade helicopter has been repeatedly forced down to Earth. Joseph Nkaheza has crashed and been injured several times. But he says he is still aiming for the skies. Julius Mugambwa has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 30, 2018
