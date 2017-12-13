POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Toy sales set to remain low until Christmas
06:47
BizTech
Money Talks: Toy sales set to remain low until Christmas
It's not long now until Santa loads up his sleigh with toys and spreads some Christmas magic, at least that's what British retailers hope. Toy sales have fallen so far this year. But as Jessica Omari reports, with a third of annual sales still to come, retailers are holding out for a Christmas Miracle. Interview with Lutz Muller, toy industry analyst and President of Klosters Trading Corporation.
December 13, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?