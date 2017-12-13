BizTech Share

Money Talks: Toy sales set to remain low until Christmas

It's not long now until Santa loads up his sleigh with toys and spreads some Christmas magic, at least that's what British retailers hope. Toy sales have fallen so far this year. But as Jessica Omari reports, with a third of annual sales still to come, retailers are holding out for a Christmas Miracle. Interview with Lutz Muller, toy industry analyst and President of Klosters Trading Corporation.