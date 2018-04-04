POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nexus: What gives Putin his staying power?
25:20
World
Nexus: What gives Putin his staying power?
Vladimir Putin has announced he’ll run for re-election as Russian president in 2018. He’s expected to win a landslide victory – which would extend his 18 years in power by another six. Who is Vladimir Putin – and how has he dominated domestic and international politics for so long? On this episode of Nexus to discuss Putin’s unwaning power we have…. * Former Kremlin adviser Alexander Nekrassov * Russian vlogger Dmitry Ivanov *And journalist Craig Copetas
April 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?