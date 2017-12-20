World Share

Alabama blues

Alabama, in America's deep south, has been about as Republican as a US state can get. And yet, against all odds, Democrat Doug Jones managed to pull off the unthinkable by winning the seat. His US Senate victory was marginal, but the political implications could be huge. The president stood by the Republican candidate, Roy Moore, despite allegations of sexual misconduct. And many now see the result as a huge blow to Donald Trump and the GOP. So, was this a case of just putting the wrong candidate forward, or could the tide be turning against Trump's party?