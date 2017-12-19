POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive interview with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al Jaafari
16:18
World
Exclusive interview with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al Jaafari
Iraq has joined a chorus of condemnation by calling Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital a ‘historic mistake’. Iraqi foreign minister Ibrahim al Jaafari called on world powers to acknowledge a Palestinian capital at an emergency summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The Newsmakers' Imran Garda caught up with him on the sidelines, to ask if Iraq had done enough to prevent Daesh from returning, and how much influence Iran wields over Baghdad.
December 19, 2017
