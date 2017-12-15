BizTech Share

Money Talks: British PM Theresa May suffers Brexit defeat in parliament

It is one step forward, two steps back for British Prime Minister Theresa May. Days after reaching a consensus on initial Brexit terms with the EU, she now faces a huge stumbling block at home. British lawmakers have voted in favour of an amendment to give them and the parliament the final say on any Brexit deal. Laila Humairah has more on this new hurdle facing Theresa May and TRT World’s Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood joins us from Brussels.