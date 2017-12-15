POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: British PM Theresa May suffers Brexit defeat in parliament
04:48
BizTech
Money Talks: British PM Theresa May suffers Brexit defeat in parliament
It is one step forward, two steps back for British Prime Minister Theresa May. Days after reaching a consensus on initial Brexit terms with the EU, she now faces a huge stumbling block at home. British lawmakers have voted in favour of an amendment to give them and the parliament the final say on any Brexit deal. Laila Humairah has more on this new hurdle facing Theresa May and TRT World’s Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood joins us from Brussels.
December 15, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?