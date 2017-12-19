Money Talks: EU members agree to start second round of talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The UK has moved a step closer to Brexit. Leaders of the 27 remaining member states of the European Union have agreed to start the second phase of talks, that will set the terms for Britain's departure from the bloc. EU officials say they have made headway on citizen's rights and how much money Britain owes to the EU. And British Prime Minister Theresa May says her government is on track to deliver Brexit. TRT World’s Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood joins us from Brussels.
December 19, 2017
