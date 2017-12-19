POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Former Russian economy minister found guilty of bribery
A Russian court has found a former economy minister guilty of receiving a $2 million bribe from the CEO of oil giant Rosneft, who's also an aide to President Vladimir Putin. Alexei Ulyukayev is the highest-ranking official to be arrested during Putin's 17 years in power. But as Laila Humairah reports, the conviction is very unlikely to put a dent in Putin's re-election plans. Analysis from TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
December 19, 2017
