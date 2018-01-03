World Share

Trump’s Russia ‘collusion’?

Capitol Hill is on edge over whether special prosecutor Robert Mueller will announce charges against Donald Trump for colluding with Russia to steal last year's election. Four officials have already been indicted. And the White House, in recent weeks, has gone on the offensive. Trump, along with several Republican lawmakers, have accused Mueller of bias, and employing improper tactics. Mueller illegally obtained thousands of emails from Trump officials. Democrats are openly worried that Trump is preparing to fire the special prosecutor. And liberal groups, along with a former attorney general, have called for mass protests if that happens.