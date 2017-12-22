POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Somalia Security Challenge: Somalia under threat from Al Shabab and Daesh
02:59
World
Somalia Security Challenge: Somalia under threat from Al Shabab and Daesh
As 2018 draws to a close, we're taking a look back at some of the year's biggest stories. Today, we're heading to Somalia. In October, more than 500 people were killed in a double bombing in the country's capital, Mogadishu. It was a reminder that while Somalia has a central government, after years of war it still faces many problems - including violence, famine and disease. Andrew Hopkins reports.
December 22, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?